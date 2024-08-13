CRC Sells Centre at Hagerstown Shopping Center in Maryland for $36.3M

HAGERSTOWN, MD. — Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) has sold Centre at Hagerstown, a shopping center in northern Maryland, for $36.3 million. The buyer was not disclosed. JLL brokered the transaction.

Baltimore-based CRC purchased the 292,000-square-foot shopping center in 2019 for $23.5 million and has since sold nine of the center’s 10 freestanding pad sites for a total of $16.1 million.

Located at the intersection of I-81 and National Pike at 17850 Garland Groh Blvd., Centre at Hagerstown was roughly 97 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Burlington, Crunch Fitness, HomeGoods, Marshalls, PetSmart, Regency Furniture, 2nd & Charles and Party City.