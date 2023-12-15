CRC Sells Cypress Run Marketplace Shopping Center in Coral Springs, Florida for $23.3M

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. — Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) has sold Cypress Run Marketplace, an 87,000-square foot retail center located at 10599 W. Atlantic Blvd. in Coral Springs, a city in South Florida’s Broward County. The Q.V.H. Corp. acquired the property for $23.3 million. Walmart Neighborhood Market anchors the center, which was constructed in 1989. Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen recently signed a 15-year lease at the center, bringing the property to full occupancy.

CRC originally acquired Cypress Run Marketplace in 2015 for $13.6 million and executed more than 17,000 square feet of leases during its ownership. Dennis Carson, Sriram Rajan and Casey Rosen of CBRE represented CRC in the transaction.