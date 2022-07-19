CRC Sells Riverstone at Owings Mills Apartments in Baltimore County for $92.9M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Maryland, Multifamily, Southeast

Riverstone at Owings Mills features a newly renovated fitness center, clubhouse, leasing office and pool deck.

OWINGS MILLS, MD. — Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) has sold Riverstone at Owings Mills, a 324-unit apartment community located at 4700 Riverstone Drive in Owings Mills. Carter Funds purchased the property for $92.9 million, which is approximately $31 million more than what CRC paid for the community in 2016. Christine Espenshade and Robert Garrish of Newmark represented the Baltimore-based seller in the transaction. Situated at the northwest part of Baltimore County adjacent to Owings Mills Town Center, Riverstone features a newly renovated fitness center, clubhouse, leasing office and pool deck. According to Apartments.com, the property features one- to three-bedroom units ranging in size from 692 to 1,419 square feet.