Monday, June 22, 2026
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Sweetgrass-Corner
Pictured is Sweetgrass Corner, a nearly 90,000-square-foot shopping center sold by CRC.
AcquisitionsRetailSouth CarolinaSoutheast

CRC Sells Two Adjacent Shopping Centers in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

by Abby Cox

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Baltimore-based Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) has sold two adjacent shopping centers located at 1903 and 1909 Highway 17 N in Mount Pleasant. The properties, which include Sweetgrass Corner (88,316 square feet) and The Shops at Towne Centre Way (7,054 square feet), span a combined 95,370 square feet and were fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Trader Joes, HomeSense and Golf Galaxy. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

CRC acquired Sweetgrass Corners in 2022 for $17 million and The Shops at Towne Centre Way for $3.9 million as part of an initiative to upgrade the retail environment surrounding Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, the company’s adjacent 510,000-square-foot lifestyle center.

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