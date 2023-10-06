CRC Signs Three Retailers to Leases at Shoppes at Webb Gin in Metro Atlanta

SNELLVILLE, GA. — Three new tenants have signed leases at The Shoppes at Webb Gin, a retail center located in Snellville, roughly 30 miles outside of Atlanta. Browlash and Club Pilates will occupy 1,200 and 1,625 square feet, respectively. DRIPBar will also open at the property in January within a 1,675-square-foot space. Monica Johnson and Kelsi Holman represented the landlord, Continental Realty Corp. (CRC), on an internal basis. Sydney Isroff of Morrow Hill Commercial Real Estate represented DRIPBar in the leasing negotiations, and Emily Kozarek of Colliers represented Club Pilates. Built in 2006, The Shoppes at Webb Gin is now 90 percent occupied.