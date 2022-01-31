REBusinessOnline

CREA Completes 172,000 SF Eastlake at Tillery Office Project in Austin

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

Eastlake-at-Tillery-Austin

Eastlake at Tillery in Austin totals roughly 172,000 square feet.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Cypress Real Estate Advisors has completed Eastlake at Tillery, a 172,000-square-foot office project in East Austin. The complex consists of two three-story buildings and an adjacent parking structure. Amenities include a fitness center, prep kitchen and multiple outdoor gathering spaces. Construction began in December 2019. Delineate Studio designed the project, and Harvey Cleary served as the general contractor. AQUILA Commercial is the leasing agent.

