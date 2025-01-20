Creation Breaks Ground on 137,000 SF Industrial Project in Haltom City, Texas

HALTOM CITY, TEXAS — Creation, a developer with offices in Dallas and Phoenix, has broken ground on Triad 820, a three-building, 137,000-square-foot industrial project in Haltom City, a northern suburb of Fort Worth The 9-acre site is located along Anderson Road, and the buildings will feature 28-foot clear heights, 125-foot truck court depths, electrical vehicle charging stations and a secured yard. LGE Design Build is handling the architectural and general contracting aspects of the project, with construction scheduled for a fourth-quarter completion. NAI Robert Lynn has been tapped as the leasing agent.