Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Source-Logistics-Center-Tempe-AZ
Slated for completion in mid-2026, Source Logistics Center in Tempe, Ariz., will feature 144,885 square feet of industrial space.
ArizonaDevelopmentIndustrialWestern

Creation Breaks Ground on 144,885 SF Source Logistics Center in Tempe, Arizona

by Amy Works

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Creation has started construction of Source Logistics Center, a Class A industrial facility in Tempe. The company acquired the 15-acre site at the southeast corner of Warner Road and Hardy Drive in partnership with CrossHarbor Capital Partners as investor.

The 144,885-square-foot project will feature a clear height of 32 feet, abundant power and 6 acres of contiguous yard space allowing for flexible storage or excess passenger vehicle, trailer or box-truck parking. The property also offers access to Interstate 10 and Loop 101, as well as Union Pacific rail spur capabilities.

LGE Design Build is serving as architect and general contractor for Source Logistics Center, which is slated for completion in mid-2026. Cooper Fratt, John Werstler and Tanner Ferrandi of CBRE are handling leasing efforts for the project.

You may also like

IHO Opens Affordable Housing Complex for Transitional Age...

MAG Capital Partners Acquires Infill Industrial Property in...

WinnCos. Breaks Ground on $47M Affordable Housing Project...

Partnership Completes 82,790 SF Warehouse in Peabody, Massachusetts

Phoenix Retail Development Sees a Bright Future Ahead

Centennial Unveils New Plans for Mixed-Use Redevelopment of...

Peak Paper Plastics Subleases 22,560 SF of Industrial...

Colliers, KBC Advisors Negotiate 517,641 SF Industrial Lease...

Outrigger Industrial Acquires 125,000 SF Property in Bear,...