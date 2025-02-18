Creation Breaks Ground on 144,885 SF Source Logistics Center in Tempe, Arizona

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Creation has started construction of Source Logistics Center, a Class A industrial facility in Tempe. The company acquired the 15-acre site at the southeast corner of Warner Road and Hardy Drive in partnership with CrossHarbor Capital Partners as investor.

The 144,885-square-foot project will feature a clear height of 32 feet, abundant power and 6 acres of contiguous yard space allowing for flexible storage or excess passenger vehicle, trailer or box-truck parking. The property also offers access to Interstate 10 and Loop 101, as well as Union Pacific rail spur capabilities.

LGE Design Build is serving as architect and general contractor for Source Logistics Center, which is slated for completion in mid-2026. Cooper Fratt, John Werstler and Tanner Ferrandi of CBRE are handling leasing efforts for the project.