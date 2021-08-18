REBusinessOnline

Creation Breaks Ground on 234,000 SF Northmark Commerce Center Near Fort Worth

HALTOM CITY, TEXAS — Creation, a Phoenix-based investment and development firm, has broken ground on Northmark Commerce Center, a 234,000-square-foot industrial project in the Fort Worth suburb of Haltom City. Designed by LGE Design Build, the Class A logistics facility is expected to be complete in late 2022. Creation is developing Northmark Commerce Center in partnership with Crow Holdings Capital. Dallas-based Holt Lunsford Commercial has been tapped to lease the development.

