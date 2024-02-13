Creation Breaks Ground on $60M Thunderbird Commerce Park in Scottsdale, Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Creation has broken ground on Thunderbird Commerce Park, a $60 million industrial center in Scottsdale.

Situated on 18 acres within Scottsdale Airpark, Thunderbird Commerce Park will feature 243,360 square feet of Class A industrial space. The asset will offer 51 truck doors, 32-foot clear height, 3,000A power, four electric vehicle charging pedestals, a 130-foot truck court depth and 322 car spaces.

LGE Design Build is general contractor and LGE Design Group is architect for the project. Completion is slated for late 2024.