Thursday, August 20, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Avondale-Tech-Center-Avondale-AZ
Slated for completion in third-quarter 2027, Avondale Tech Center will offer 700,000 square feet of industrial space spread across three buildings.
ArizonaDevelopmentIndustrialWestern

Creation Breaks Ground on 700,000 SF Avondale Tech Center in Arizona

by Amy Works

AVONDALE, ARIZ. — Local developer Creation, in partnership with a real estate fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital, has broken ground on Avondale Tech Center, a 700,000-square-foot Class A industrial campus on the western outskirts of Phoenix. LGE Design Build is serving as both architect and general contractor for the project, which is slated for completion in third-quarter 2027.

Situated on 38 acres on the northwest corner of 117th Avenue Corporate Drive, Avondale Tech Center will feature three buildings ranging in size from 212,184 to 254,264 square feet. The buildings will offer 36-foot clear heights, seven-inch unreinforced slab floors, four EV chargers with eight charging stalls per building and fully gated entry.

Riley Gilbert, John Lydon and Kelly Royle of JLL are handling leasing efforts for the development.

You may also like

Core Spaces Breaks Ground on 2,201-Bed Student Housing...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 689-Unit Self-Storage...

S2 Capital Buys 589,022 SF Industrial Park in...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $450M Sale of Tri-State...

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $55M Construction Loan for...

Rainer Cos. Sells Multifamily Community in Fort Collins,...

IPA Arranges $47.5M Sale of Cascadia Fairwood Landing...

Poole Properties Divests of Multi-Tenant Retail Property in...

IHG Opens 112-Room Hotel Indigo at $2.2B MidCity...