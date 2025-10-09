Creation Breaks Ground on Two-Building Harbor Park Industrial Complex in Glendale, Arizona

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Creation, in partnership with QuarterMoore, has broken ground on Harbor Park, a two-building industrial complex on 9.7 acres in Glendale. Located on Glen Harbor Boulevard within the Glen Harbor industrial submarket, Harbor Park will feature two single-story industrial buildings totaling 163,364 square feet. Completion is slated for third-quarter 2026.

One building is being constructed as a 108,865-square-foot build-to-suit for PODS Phoenix, a local franchise division of PODS Moving & Storage. The second building will offer 54,499 square feet of speculative industrial space with a clear height of 24 feet, 25 dock-high doors, four grade-level doors and 106 parking spaces. The asset is already 67 percent leased to PODS Phoenix, with the second building available for lease or purchase.

LGE Design Build is spearheading the construction and design of Harbor Park. Anthony Lydon, John Lydon, Kelly Royle and Hagen Hyatt of JLL are handling leasing efforts for the property.