Creation, Clarion Partners Break Ground on $250M Park Algodon Industrial Project in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Creation and Clarion Partners have broken ground on the first phase of Park Algodon, a previously announced, 1.3 million-square-foot industrial campus in Phoenix.

Situated on 87 acres, the two-phase speculative industrial development will total 1.3 million square feet at full build out. The first phase includes four buildings, totaling 766,000 square feet, for tenants as small as 16,000 square feet and as large at 317,000 square feet. The second phase will consist of a 556,000-square-foot building. The buildings will feature 32- to 36-foot minimum clear heights, ample power and abundant employee parking.

LGE Design Build is leading the architecture and construction. The first phase is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2025. Mike Haenel, Andy Markham and Phil Haenel of Cushman & Wakefield are handling leasing of the project.