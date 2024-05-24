Friday, May 24, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Park-Algodon-1-Phoenix-AZ
The first phase of Park Algodon in Phoenix will feature four buildings offering 766,000 square feet of speculative industrial space.
ArizonaDevelopmentIndustrialWestern

Creation, Clarion Partners Break Ground on $250M Park Algodon Industrial Project in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Creation and Clarion Partners have broken ground on the first phase of Park Algodon, a previously announced, 1.3 million-square-foot industrial campus in Phoenix.

Situated on 87 acres, the two-phase speculative industrial development will total 1.3 million square feet at full build out. The first phase includes four buildings, totaling 766,000 square feet, for tenants as small as 16,000 square feet and as large at 317,000 square feet. The second phase will consist of a 556,000-square-foot building. The buildings will feature 32- to 36-foot minimum clear heights, ample power and abundant employee parking.

LGE Design Build is leading the architecture and construction. The first phase is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2025. Mike Haenel, Andy Markham and Phil Haenel of Cushman & Wakefield are handling leasing of the project.

You may also like

CBRE Secures $30.9M Construction Loan for Publix-Anchored Shopping...

Lovett Industrial Breaks Ground on 282,000 SF Orr...

JLL Brokers Sale of 264,339 SF Regency Center...

Transwestern Development Completes 199-Unit Vero Apartment Community in...

Cityview, Greystar Sell Elan Mountain View Mixed-Use Property...

Flywheel Capital Buys Two Industrial Outdoor Storage Properties...

Gantry Arranges $4.3M Refinancing for Parkside La Palma...

Stream Realty Partners Completes 345,425 SF Office Project...

Lee & Associates Negotiates Sale of 150,268 SF...