Creation Completes 1 MSF Industrial Project in Haltom City, Texas

Pictured is an aerial view of 820 Exchange, a four-building, 1 million-square-foot development in Haltom City.

HALTOM CITY, TEXAS — Phoenix-based developer Creation has completed 820 Exchange, a 1 million-square-foot industrial project in the northern Fort Worth suburb of Haltom City. The site is located between Beach Street and Haltom Road, just south of Interstate 820, and houses four buildings that range in size from approximately 139,000 to 426,000 square feet. Building features include 30- to 36-foot clear heights, 180- to 210-foot truck court depths and a total of 140 trailer parking spaces across all four structures. LGE Design Build served as both the project architect and general contractor.