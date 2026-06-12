Creation Completes 137,000 SF Industrial Project in Haltom City, Texas

HALTOM CITY, TEXAS — Creation, a developer with offices in Dallas and Phoenix, has completed Triad 820, a three-building, 137,000-square-foot industrial project in Haltom City, a northern suburb of Fort Worth. The development features 28-foot clear heights, 125-foot truck court depths, electrical vehicle charging stations and a secured yard. LGE Design Build handled the architectural and general contracting aspects of the project. NAI Robert Lynn is the leasing agent. Construction began in early 2025.