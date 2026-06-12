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Triad-820-Haltom-City
The industrial space at Triad 820 in Haltom City is designed to meet the needs of a tenant base that prefers a freestanding building layout, including local mom-and-pop businesses and institutional clients, with the added flexibility of leasing or purchasing space.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Creation Completes 137,000 SF Industrial Project in Haltom City, Texas

by Taylor Williams

HALTOM CITY, TEXAS — Creation, a developer with offices in Dallas and Phoenix, has completed Triad 820, a three-building, 137,000-square-foot industrial project in Haltom City, a northern suburb of Fort Worth. The development features 28-foot clear heights, 125-foot truck court depths, electrical vehicle charging stations and a secured yard. LGE Design Build handled the architectural and general contracting aspects of the project. NAI Robert Lynn is the leasing agent. Construction began in early 2025.

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