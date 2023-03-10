Creation Completes 234,478 SF Industrial Project in Haltom City, Texas

Northmark Commerce Center in Haltom City totals 234,478 square feet.

HALTOM CITY, TEXAS — Creation, a Phoenix-based investment and development firm, has completed Northmark Commerce Center, a 234,478-square-foot industrial project in the Fort Worth suburb of Haltom City. Designed by LGE Design Build, the cross-dock facility sits on 20 acres and features 32-foot clear heights and 19 trailer parking stalls. Creation developed Northmark Commerce Center in partnership with Crow Holdings Capital. Dallas-based Holt Lunsford Commercial has been tapped to lease the development. Construction began in late 2021.