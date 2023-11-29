Wednesday, November 29, 2023
The completion of Mesquite 635 in metro Dallas adds nearly 556,000 square feet of Class A industrial space to the local supply.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Creation, Crow Holdings Complete 555,790 SF Industrial Project in Mesquite, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MESQUITE, TEXAS — A partnership between Phoenix-based developer Creation Equity and Crow Holdings Capital has completed Mesquite 635, an industrial project located on the eastern outskirts of Dallas that totals roughly 556,000 square feet. Mesquite 635 comprises two rear-load buildings and one front-load building. Building A spans 159,728 square feet and features 32-foot clear heights and 37 trailer parking spots. Building B comprises 156,144 square feet and offers 32-foot clear heights and 27 trailer stalls. Building C totals 239,918 square feet and features 36-foot clear heights and 46 trailer parks. LGE Design Group served as the project architect and general contractor.

