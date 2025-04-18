Creation, Crow Holdings to Develop 451,032 SF Industrial Project in North Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — A partnership between Phoenix-based developer Creation and a fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital will develop a 451,032-square-foot industrial project in North Fort Worth. Known as MC820 Logistics, the development will consist of three buildings on a 38-acre site that will have parking for 473 cars and 42 trailers. LGE Design Build is leading the architecture and construction aspects of the project in collaboration with Manhard Civil Consulting. The first phase of construction is scheduled to begin this summer and to be complete in late 2026. Holt Lunsford Commercial has been tapped as the leasing agent.