Creation Delivers $250M Park Algodon Industrial, Mixed-Use Development in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Creation, a Phoenix-based developer, has completed construction for Park Algodon, an industrial and mixed-use development at the northwest corner of Loop 101 and Indian School Road in Phoenix. Spanning 86 acres, Park Algodon includes 1.3 million square feet of Class A industrial space and an adjacent 7-acre mixed-use destination with retail and restaurant space.

The first phase of the industrial portion of Park Algodon was developed in partnership with Clarion Partners. The two-phase speculative industrial project includes four buildings, totaling 725,000 square feet, designed to accommodate tenants ranging from 30,000 square feet to 317,000 square feet. The industrial buildings offers 32-foot to 40-foot minimum clear heights, ample power and abundant employee parking. The second phase is permit-approved for a single 556,000-square-foot building.

Separate from the joint venture, Creation developed The Shops at Park Algodon, a 14,000-square-foot restaurant and retail space. Buildings A and B will be delivered to tenants within the next 30 days. Confirmed tenants include Einstein Bros. Bagels, Chipotle, Luna Grill and Zara Nail Bar.

LGE Design Build provided architectural and construction services for the project. Andy Markham and Phil Haenel of Cushman & Wakefield are handling leasing for the industrial component, while Matt Milinovich and James DeCremer of Avison Young are handling leasing for the mixed-use portion of the project.