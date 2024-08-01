Thursday, August 1, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Midway-Commerce-Center-Chandler-AZ
Midway Commerce Center in Chandler, Ariz., features 301,994 square feet of light industrial space spread across three buildings.
AcquisitionsArizonaIndustrialWestern

Creation Divests of 301,994 SF Midway Commerce Center in Chandler, Arizona for $57M

by Amy Works

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — Creation has completed the disposition of Midway Commerce Center, a master-planned industrial park in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler. Boston-based Longpoint Realty Partners purchased the asset for $57 million.

Located at the northeast corner of Germann Road and Hamilton Street, Midway Commerce Center consists of three buildings offering a total of 301,994 square feet of light industrial space on 18.3 acres.

Will Strong and Molly Hunt of Cushman & Wakefield handled the transaction. Ken McQueen, Chris McClurg and Blake Peters of Lee & Associates supported leasing efforts and will remain involved following the sale.

LGE Design Build completed construction of Midway Commerce Center earlier this year.

You may also like

Tolles Development Receives $114M in Financing for 890,000...

City of Oakland Sells Share of Athletics Coliseum...

Keystone Mortgage Arranges $25.7M Bridge Loan for Neighborhood...

CBRE Brokers Sales of Two Restaurant Properties in...

Comunidad Partners Acquires 358-Unit Toscana Apartment Homes in...

Colliers, Northmarq Broker Sale of 203,221 SF Office...

Apricus Realty, ABR Capital Buy 9.7-Acre Industrial Outdoor...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $3.9M Sale of Tulsa...

Rockpoint, Realco Capital Purchase 357-Bed Student Housing Community...