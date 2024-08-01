Creation Divests of 301,994 SF Midway Commerce Center in Chandler, Arizona for $57M

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — Creation has completed the disposition of Midway Commerce Center, a master-planned industrial park in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler. Boston-based Longpoint Realty Partners purchased the asset for $57 million.

Located at the northeast corner of Germann Road and Hamilton Street, Midway Commerce Center consists of three buildings offering a total of 301,994 square feet of light industrial space on 18.3 acres.

Will Strong and Molly Hunt of Cushman & Wakefield handled the transaction. Ken McQueen, Chris McClurg and Blake Peters of Lee & Associates supported leasing efforts and will remain involved following the sale.

LGE Design Build completed construction of Midway Commerce Center earlier this year.