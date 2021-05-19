Creation Equity to Develop 542,826 SF Industrial Project in Mesquite, Texas
MESQUITE, TEXAS — Creation Equity, a Phoenix-based investment and development firm, has received entitlements from the City of Mesquite to develop a 542,826-square-foot industrial project. Branded Mesquite 635, the development will be situated about 11 miles east of Dallas at the southeast corner of Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 80 and will consist of two rear-load buildings and one front-load building. LGE Design Group and its affiliate, LGE Design Build, are respectively serving as the architect and general contractor for the project. Construction is expected to begin in the fourth quarter.
