Creation, J.P. Morgan Asset Management Sell 532,000 SF Industrial Property in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — A partnership between Phoenix-based developer Creation Real Estate and J.P. Morgan Asset Management has sold Fort West Commerce Center, a 531,601-square-foot industrial property in Fort Worth. The development comprises three buildings on a 30-acre site on the city’s north side. Tenants at Fort West Commerce Center include Lockheed Martin (136,135 square feet) and Big Ass Fans (221,444 square feet). The buyer was High Street Logistics Properties, an investment firm based in metro Boston. No third-party brokers were involved in the deal.