Creation, J.P. Morgan Begin Construction on 532,535 SF Industrial Project in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — A partnership between Phoenix-based developer Creation Real Estate and J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives has broken ground on a 532,535-square-foot industrial project in Fort Worth. The site is located just off Interstate 820 and offers high visibility from that loop. The development will consist of three buildings — two rear-load and one front-load — with clear heights ranging from 32 to 36 feet. LGE Design Build is the architect and general contractor for the project. Holt Lunsford Commercial has been tapped as the leasing agent. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2023.