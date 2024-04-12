Friday, April 12, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
McClellan-One-Newark
Creation will deliver McClellan One, a 120,584-square-foot industrial facility in Newark, fully preleased.
DevelopmentIndustrialLoansNew JerseyNortheast

Creation, J.P. Morgan Receive $64M Construction Loan for Newark Industrial Project

by Taylor Williams

NEWARK, N.J. — A partnership between Creation, a developer with offices in Phoenix and Dallas, and J.P. Morgan Asset Management has received a $64 million construction loan for a 120,584-square-foot industrial project in Newark. The 10-acre site is adjacent to Newark Liberty International Airport and formerly served as a parking facility. The new building, which is fully preleased to Barsan Global Logistics, will be known as McClellan One and will feature 87 trailer parking stalls. Vertical construction will begin within the next 60 days, and completion is slated for February 2025. Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC provided the three-year, floating-rate loan.

You may also like

ViaWest, Clarion Partners Break Ground on 340,000 SF...

Target to Open 135,000 SF Location at Provo...

International Dark Sky Discovery Center Breaks Ground on...

CapRock Partners Acquires 396,750 SF Peachtree Distribution Center...

LTC Provides $12.7M Acquisition Loan for Seniors Housing...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 81,500 SF Industrial Complex...

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 12,000 SF Industrial Lease Renewal...

Wingate Living to Develop 69-Unit Seniors Housing Project...

CL Credit Provides $24M Loan for Refinancing of...