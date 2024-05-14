Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Baylis-495-Business-Park
Baylis 495 Business Park in Melville, New York, is fully leased to Keurig Dr. Pepper.
DevelopmentIndustrialNew YorkNortheast

Creation, J.P. Morgan Sell Long Island Industrial Facility for $44M

by Taylor Williams

MELVILLE, N.Y. — A joint venture between Creation, a developer with offices in Phoenix and Dallas, and J.P. Morgan Asset Management has sold Baylis 495 Business Park, a 103,500-square-foot industrial facility located in the Long Island community of Melville. Miami-based REIT BentallGreenOak purchased the property for $44 million. The eight-acre site is located about a mile south of the Long Island Expressway, and the building features a clear height of 32 feet, 20 dock doors and two drive-in bays. Marc Duval of JLL brokered the deal. At the time of sale, Baylis 495 Business Park was fully leased to Keurig Dr. Pepper.

