Located at 1400 W. 3rd St. in Tempe, Ariz., the two-building project will feature a 75,000-square-foot facility preleased to Pacific Office Automation and a 45,000-square-foot property available for lease or sale.
Creation, LGE Design Build Break Ground on 120,000 SF Industrial Development in Tempe

by Amy Works

TEMPE, ARIZ. — Creation and LGE Design Build have broken ground on a 6-acre industrial development in Tempe. The project will encompass 120,000 square feet across two buildings, with joint venture partner Pacific Office Automation preleasing one building as its Southwest market headquarters. LGE Design Build is serving as architect and general contractor of the project, overseeing the ground-up construction of Pacific Office Automation’s 75,000-square-foot headquarters, in addition to a 45,000-square-foot building available for lease or sale.

The development will feature 32-foot clear heights, a shared truck court and 185 parking spaces, including eight electric vehicle charging stations and 14 bike parking spaces. The project is located at 1400 W. 3rd St. Construction is underway, with completion slated for late 2026.

