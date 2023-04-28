Friday, April 28, 2023
Pictured is one of the interior amenity spaces at Creation and LGE Design Build's new office in Dallas. The companies plan to located about 40 people between them to the new space.
Creation, LGE Design Build Open $17M Joint Headquarters Office in Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Two Arizona-based firms, developer Creation and LGE Design Build, have opened a $17 million joint headquarters office in Dallas. The companies collaborated on the acquisition, design and build-out of the 32,000-square-foot space, which is located at 1280 E. Levee St. in the Dallas Design District and will house about 40 employees. Amenities include a fully stocked breakroom, speakeasy, fitness center, interior library and multiple conference rooms. Creation and LGE, which plan to occupy about 20,000 square feet and lease the remaining 12,000 square feet, will retain their current spaces and operations in Arizona.

