As part of the groundbreaking celebration for 625 Exchange and its commitment to the community, Creation made a $25,000 donation to benefit CLC, Inc.’s YouthBuild program, a nonprofit that empowers at-risk youth by providing education, job training and leadership development opportunities.
Creation, PGIM Begin Construction on 600,000 SF Industrial Project in North Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Creation, a developer with offices in Dallas and Phoenix, and PGIM Real Estate have begun construction on 635 Exchange, a three-building, 600,000-square-foot industrial project in North Dallas. The 36-acre site at the intersection of interstates 35E and 635 formerly housed a City of Dallas landfill, and the new buildings will feature 32- to 36-foot clear heights. LGE Design Build is handling the architectural and general contracting aspects of the project. Stream Realty Partners has been tapped as the leasing agent. Completion is slated for late 2026.

