Creation Plans $60M Thunderbird Commerce Park in Scottsdale, Arizona

Thunderbird Commerce Park in Scottsdale, Ariz., will feature a 243,360-square-foot Class A industrial building.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Phoenix-based Creation has acquired 18 acres within Scottsdale Airpark for the development of Thunderbird Commerce Park, a $60 million industrial center.

Located at the southeast corner of Scottsdale and Thunderbird roads, the project will feature a 243,360-square-foot Class A industrial building offering 51 truck doors, 32-foot clear heights, 3,000-amp power, four electric vehicle dual charging pedestals, 130-foot truck court depth and 322 car parking spaces. Construction is slated to begin later this year.

Creation sourced the land on an off-market basis and is currently processing entitlements through the City of Scottsdale. The project team includes LGE Design Build as general contractor and LGE Design Group as architect. Completion is scheduled for late 2024.