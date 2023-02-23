REBusinessOnline

Creation Plans $60M Thunderbird Commerce Park in Scottsdale, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Development, Industrial, Western

Thunderbird-Commerce-Park-Scottsdale-AZ

Thunderbird Commerce Park in Scottsdale, Ariz., will feature a 243,360-square-foot Class A industrial building.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Phoenix-based Creation has acquired 18 acres within Scottsdale Airpark for the development of Thunderbird Commerce Park, a $60 million industrial center.

Located at the southeast corner of Scottsdale and Thunderbird roads, the project will feature a 243,360-square-foot Class A industrial building offering 51 truck doors, 32-foot clear heights, 3,000-amp power, four electric vehicle dual charging pedestals, 130-foot truck court depth and 322 car parking spaces. Construction is slated to begin later this year.

Creation sourced the land on an off-market basis and is currently processing entitlements through the City of Scottsdale. The project team includes LGE Design Build as general contractor and LGE Design Group as architect. Completion is scheduled for late 2024.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  