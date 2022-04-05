REBusinessOnline

Creation RE, J.P. Morgan Form Joint Venture, Plan $1B Industrial Pipeline Across Four States

Posted on by in Arizona, Company News, Development, Industrial, Western

PHOENIX — Creation RE, a Phoenix-based real estate investment and development firm, and J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives have created a joint venture with plans to invest $1 billion in industrial, warehouse and logistics real estate projects across four states.

The partners have released plans to capitalize and develop seven projects, three of which have already closed and four in the pipeline. The properties total approximately 5 million square feet in Newmark, N.J.; Melville and Islandia, N.Y.; Fort Worth, Texas; and Chandler, Gilbert and Phoenix, Ariz.

