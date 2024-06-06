Thursday, June 6, 2024
The-Switchyard
The Switchyard will feature retail, restaurant, residential and office space in the Phoenix suburb of Queen Creek, Ariz.
Creation to Break Ground on $120M The Switchyard Mixed-Use Development in Suburban Phoenix

by Katie Sloan

QUEEN CREEK, ARIZ. — Development firm Creation is set to break ground on The Switchyard, a $120 million mixed-use development located at the northeast corner of Ellsworth and Ocotillo roads in the Phoenix suburb of Queen Creek. 

Plans for the 10-acre project include the development of 54,000 square feet of restaurant, retail, residential and office space. The retail portion of the development will include a 3,800-square-foot Postino wine café and an 11,900-square-food restaurant called The Porch, which will include an expansive outdoor patio. 

Creation plans to break ground on the multi-phase project later this year. Phase I is scheduled for completion in early 2026. The development team includes Dallas-based architect GFF Design and general contractor LGE Design Build. 

Creation is a real estate development firm with dual headquarters in Phoenix and Dallas. The company has a $4.5 billion pipeline of ground-up development currently underway across six states. 

Katie Sloan

