Creation to Break Ground on $120M The Switchyard Mixed-Use Development in Suburban Phoenix

QUEEN CREEK, ARIZ. — Development firm Creation is set to break ground on The Switchyard, a $120 million mixed-use development located at the northeast corner of Ellsworth and Ocotillo roads in the Phoenix suburb of Queen Creek.

Plans for the 10-acre project include the development of 54,000 square feet of restaurant, retail, residential and office space. The retail portion of the development will include a 3,800-square-foot Postino wine café and an 11,900-square-food restaurant called The Porch, which will include an expansive outdoor patio.

Creation plans to break ground on the multi-phase project later this year. Phase I is scheduled for completion in early 2026. The development team includes Dallas-based architect GFF Design and general contractor LGE Design Build.

Creation is a real estate development firm with dual headquarters in Phoenix and Dallas. The company has a $4.5 billion pipeline of ground-up development currently underway across six states.

