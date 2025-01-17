Creation to Develop 600,000 SF Industrial Project in North Dallas

DALLAS — Creation, a developer with offices in Dallas and Phoenix, will build 635 Exchange, a three-building, 600,000-square-foot industrial project in North Dallas. The 36-acre site at the intersection of Interstates 35E and 635 formerly housed a City of Dallas landfill, and the new buildings will feature 32- to 36-foot clear heights. LGE Design Build is handling the architectural and general contracting aspects of the project, with construction scheduled to begin over the summer. Stream Realty Partners has been tapped as the leasing agent.