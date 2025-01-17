Friday, January 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
635-Exchange-Dallas
Creation is developing 635 Exchange, a new industrial project in Dallas, in partnership with PGIM Real Estate.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Creation to Develop 600,000 SF Industrial Project in North Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Creation, a developer with offices in Dallas and Phoenix, will build 635 Exchange, a three-building, 600,000-square-foot industrial project in North Dallas. The 36-acre site at the intersection of Interstates 35E and 635 formerly housed a City of Dallas landfill, and the new buildings will feature 32- to 36-foot clear heights. LGE Design Build is handling the architectural and general contracting aspects of the project, with construction scheduled to begin over the summer. Stream Realty Partners has been tapped as the leasing agent.

You may also like

Stonepeak Acquires 2.3 MSF Industrial Portfolio Near Port...

ShainRealty Capital Buys Dallas Apartment Complex for $39.5M

CBRE Brokers Sale of 189,334 SF Shopping Center...

ZOM Living Completes 491-Unit National Landing Multifamily Complex...

Akridge, National Development Welcome First Residents to 384-Unit...

JLL Brokers Sale of 589,000 SF Industrial Portfolio...

Cintas Corp. Signs 32,880 SF Industrial Lease in...

Patterson Secures Acquisition Financing for 181,100 SF Industrial...

LaPour Partners, Holualoa Cos. to Develop 240-Room Dual-Branded...