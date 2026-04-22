Creation to Develop 700,000 SF Industrial Campus in Avondale, Arizona

AVONDALE, ARIZ. — Creation, in partnership with a real estate fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital, has closed on a 38-acre site in Avondale for the development of Avondale Tech Center, a Class A industrial campus. Construction is slated to begin this summer. LGE Design Build will serve as both architect and general contractor for the project. Riley Gilbert, John Lydon and Kelly Royle of JLL will handle leasing for the asset.

Located at the northwest corner of 117th Avenue and Corporate Drive, Avondale Tech Center will consist of three buildings ranging from 212,184 square feet to 254,264 square feet. Each building is designed to accommodate the operational needs of modern industrial users, including advanced manufacturing, research and development and assembly operations.

The buildings will feature 36-foot clear heights, seven-inch unreinforced slab floors, 60 mil white TPO roofing with R30 insulation and 3,000-amp, 480-volt three-phase power expandable to 6,000 amps. The properties will incorporate critical FM Global features, including a steel roof and an upgraded K-25 ESFR sprinkler system. The campus will also include four electric vehicle chargers with eight charging stalls per building and a fully gated secure site.

Avondale Tech Center will offer tenant-focused outdoor amenities, including dedicated gathering areas for each building, a walking path that encircles the entire development and shared pickleball courts.