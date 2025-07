BURBANK, CALIF. — Creative Arsenal LLC has completed the sale of an office building, located at 400 S. Victory Blvd. In Burbank, to a private buyer for $5.8 million. The three-story property offers 20,347 square feet of creative office, production and post-production space and immediate access to I-5 and I-134. Gerard Poutier, Mark Shaffer, Anthony DeLorenzo and Dylan Rutigliano of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.