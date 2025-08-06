Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Levey-Logistics-Park-Pearland
The deal with third-party logistics provider Creative Innovation brings Levey Logistics Park in Pearland to 88 percent occupancy.
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Creative Innovation Signs 496,560 SF Industrial Lease in Pearland, Texas

by Taylor Williams

PEARLAND, TEXAS — Creative Innovation has signed a 496,560-square-foot industrial lease in the southern Houston suburb of Pearland. The third-party logistics provider will occupy an entire cross-dock building within Levey Logistics Park, a 38-acre development. Allison Bergmann and Michael Foreman with Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, local owner-operator Levey Group, which developed the property in partnership with the Pearland Economic Development Corp., in the lease negotiations. Local industrial brokerage firm USWHSE Inc. represented the tenant.

