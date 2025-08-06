Creative Innovation Signs 496,560 SF Industrial Lease in Pearland, Texas

PEARLAND, TEXAS — Creative Innovation has signed a 496,560-square-foot industrial lease in the southern Houston suburb of Pearland. The third-party logistics provider will occupy an entire cross-dock building within Levey Logistics Park, a 38-acre development. Allison Bergmann and Michael Foreman with Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, local owner-operator Levey Group, which developed the property in partnership with the Pearland Economic Development Corp., in the lease negotiations. Local industrial brokerage firm USWHSE Inc. represented the tenant.