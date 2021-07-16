REBusinessOnline

CreativeOne Signs 25,000 SF Lease at Aspiria Office Campus in Overland Park, Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — CreativeOne is the newest tenant to join the Aspiria office campus in Overland Park. The financial services company will relocate to 25,000 square feet at the former Sprint campus. CreativeOne expects to take occupancy of its new space in January 2022. Bryan Johnson of Colliers International handled the lease transaction on behalf of the tenant.

Amenities at Aspiria include a 68,000-square-foot fitness center, multiple dining rooms, conference centers, outdoor spaces and comprehensive security. Owner Occidental Management plans to develop the surrounding 60 acres with more than 1 million square feet of additional office space, 380,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, a 120-room hotel and 600 multifamily units.

