CREC Real Estate, Rincon Capital Partners Acquire Planters Trace Apartments in Charleston

Built in 1974 and located at 2222 Ashley River Road in Charleston, Planters Trace Apartments has convenient access to nearby jobs, retail and entertainment.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — CREC Real Estate LLC and Rincon Capital Partners have acquired Planters Trace Apartments, a 96-unit, Class B multifamily community located in the West Ashley submarket of Charleston. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The 10.6-acre property, built in 1974 and located at 2222 Ashley River Road, has convenient access to nearby jobs, retail and entertainment. The buyers plan to invest $2.8 million in value-add renovations to update common areas, amenities and unit interiors. The property currently features a pool, communal firepit and garden, laundry room, grilling area and a dog park.