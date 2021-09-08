REBusinessOnline

Credit Agricole CIB Signs 167,000 SF Office Lease at 1301 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — Global investment bank Credit Agricole CIB has signed a 167,000-square-foot office lease at 1301 Avenue of the Americas, a 1.7 million-square-foot building located between 52nd and 53rd streets in Midtown Manhattan. New York City-based Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) owns the 45-story building, which features a newly renovated lobby, in-building access to Rockefeller Center and 30,000 square feet of ground-floor and concourse-level retail space.

