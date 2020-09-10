Credit Union Acquires 2,480 SF Retail Building in Ventura, California
VENTURA, CALIF. — County Schools Federal Credit Union (CSFCU) has purchased a retail property located at 3954 E. Main St. in Ventura. Terms of the off-market transaction were not released.
CSFCU plans to renovate the site, which includes a 2,480-square-foot retail building, to serve as the company’s new headquarters, including a customer banking area, conference room and office space. The credit union is downsizing from its nearby 9,600-square-foot headquarters.
Hayden Eaves, Kristen Sullivan and Matthew Spear of Avison Young represented the buyer, while Dustin Dammeyer of Dammeyer & Associates represented the seller, a Texas-based private investor, in the transaction.
