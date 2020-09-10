Credit Union Acquires 2,480 SF Retail Building in Ventura, California

County Schools Federal Credit Union is relocating its headquarters and banking branch to 3954 E. Main St. in Ventura, Calif.

VENTURA, CALIF. — County Schools Federal Credit Union (CSFCU) has purchased a retail property located at 3954 E. Main St. in Ventura. Terms of the off-market transaction were not released.

CSFCU plans to renovate the site, which includes a 2,480-square-foot retail building, to serve as the company’s new headquarters, including a customer banking area, conference room and office space. The credit union is downsizing from its nearby 9,600-square-foot headquarters.

Hayden Eaves, Kristen Sullivan and Matthew Spear of Avison Young represented the buyer, while Dustin Dammeyer of Dammeyer & Associates represented the seller, a Texas-based private investor, in the transaction.