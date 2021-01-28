Credit Union of America Purchases New Corporate Office in Wichita

WICHITA, KAN. — Credit Union of America (CUA) has purchased a new corporate office in Wichita for an undisclosed price. The three-story building, formerly known as the IMA building, spans 55,000 square feet and is situated on 3.2 acres. CUA plans to move all staff from its current office at 650 S. Westdale Drive to the new building in June. Craig Ablah of Classic Real Estate represented the seller, 8200 LLC. Randy Johnston of J.P. Weigand & Sons Inc. represented CUA.