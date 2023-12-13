Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Rivers III is a three-property industrial portfolio in Howard County. (Photo courtesy of CoStar Group)
AcquisitionsIndustrialMarylandSoutheast

CREG Purchases Metro Baltimore Industrial Portfolio for $4.3M

by John Nelson

COLUMBIA, MD. — Chesapeake Real Estate Group LLC (CREG) has purchased a three-building industrial portfolio in the Baltimore suburb of Columbia for $4.3 million. The Howard County portfolio, dubbed Rivers III, comprises a 16,411-square-foot facility at 10270 Old Columbia Road, a 16,623-square-foot property at 10280 Old Columbia Road and a 10,372-square-foot building at 10290 Old Columbia Road.

The portfolio was 78 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including American Health Associates, CARAFAP, G3 Technologies, Keysight Technologies, Maryland Works and Stage Front Trucks. Cris Abramson and Nick Signor of Newmark represented the seller, Adler Real Estate Partners, in the transaction. Baltimore-based CREG was self-represented.

You may also like

Versal Negotiates Sale of 240-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Quilvest, Axis Industrial Outdoor Storage Acquire 18.6-Acre Site...

C&T Design & Equipment Signs 19,886 SF Industrial...

JLL Arranges $18.6M Loan for Refinancing of Jersey...

NEPCG Negotiates Sale of 33,700 SF Office, Retail...

Ryan Cos. Begins Leasing 502-Unit Renata at Lakewood...

Treo Group Breaks Ground on 400-Bed Student Housing...

Sterling Organization Acquires Shopping Center in Metro D.C....

Design Firm Signs 20,000 SF Office Lease at...