CREG Purchases Metro Baltimore Industrial Portfolio for $4.3M

COLUMBIA, MD. — Chesapeake Real Estate Group LLC (CREG) has purchased a three-building industrial portfolio in the Baltimore suburb of Columbia for $4.3 million. The Howard County portfolio, dubbed Rivers III, comprises a 16,411-square-foot facility at 10270 Old Columbia Road, a 16,623-square-foot property at 10280 Old Columbia Road and a 10,372-square-foot building at 10290 Old Columbia Road.

The portfolio was 78 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including American Health Associates, CARAFAP, G3 Technologies, Keysight Technologies, Maryland Works and Stage Front Trucks. Cris Abramson and Nick Signor of Newmark represented the seller, Adler Real Estate Partners, in the transaction. Baltimore-based CREG was self-represented.