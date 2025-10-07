CREG, Sagard Underway on 170,000 SF Speculative Industrial Facility in Metro Baltimore

HAVRE DE GRACE, MD. — Chesapeake Real Estate Group (CREG) and Sagard Real Estate are underway on a new speculative industrial facility located at 1621 Clark Road in Havre de Grace, a Baltimore suburb in Harford County. The co-developers have tapped the CBRE Baltimore office to market and lease the project, which is expected to deliver in March 2026.

The facility will offer 36-foot clear heights, a 180-foot truck court, 37 dock-high loading positions, 51 trailer drops, 122 vehicle parking spaces and a 2,500-square-foot speculative office suite.