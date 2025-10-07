Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The facility will be located at 1621 Clark Road in Havre de Grace, Md.
DevelopmentIndustrialMarylandSoutheast

CREG, Sagard Underway on 170,000 SF Speculative Industrial Facility in Metro Baltimore

by John Nelson

HAVRE DE GRACE, MD. — Chesapeake Real Estate Group (CREG) and Sagard Real Estate are underway on a new speculative industrial facility located at 1621 Clark Road in Havre de Grace, a Baltimore suburb in Harford County. The co-developers have tapped the CBRE Baltimore office to market and lease the project, which is expected to deliver in March 2026.

The facility will offer 36-foot clear heights, a 180-foot truck court, 37 dock-high loading positions, 51 trailer drops, 122 vehicle parking spaces and a 2,500-square-foot speculative office suite.

You may also like

Atlantic Capital Negotiates $12.1M Sale of Woodford Square...

Colliers Savannah Office Expands Team With Four New...

Hideaway Inns Debuts 55-Room Flagship Property in Mount...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 20,780 SF Industrial Building...

Gilbane Underway on 484-Bed Student Housing Project Near...

KeyBank Provides $25.9M Loan for Affordable Housing Development...

Lupe Completes 110-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Minneapolis

Associated Signs 89,612 SF, Full-Building Industrial Lease in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 635-Unit Self-Storage...