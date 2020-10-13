REBusinessOnline

CREI Acquires 648-Bed Student Housing Community Near Middle Tennessee State University

Landmark Apartments offers 648 beds near Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

MURFREESBORO, TENN. — Capstone Real Estate Investments (CREI) has acquired Student Quarters – Rutherford, a 648-bed student housing community located near Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro. The property — newly rebranded Landmark Apartments — is set to undergo renovations, including a revision of the current unit mix and improvements to security and management services. Landmark Apartments currently offers two-, three- and four-bedroom units alongside shared amenities including a computer lab, fitness center, clubhouse, business center, social room, dog park, swimming pool, hot tub, grilling stations and a sand volleyball court.

