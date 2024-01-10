Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Li’l Abner II in Sweetwater, Fla., consists of 244 one- and two-bedroom units dedicated to affordable and workforce housing.
Affordable HousingFloridaLoansSeniors HousingSoutheast

CREI Holdings Receives $41M Refinancing for Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Sweetwater, Florida

by John Nelson

SWEETWATER, FLA. — Development firm CREI Holdings has received a $41 million loan for the refinancing of Li’l Abner II apartments in Sweetwater, a South Florida city just west of Miami. Marc Suarez led the Lument team that provided the funds. The project was completed in April 2023. Designed by Burgos Lanza Architects and Planners, an architectural firm based in Coral Gables, Fla., the eight-story building is situated adjacent to its 87-unit sibling, Li’l Abner I.

Li’l Abner II consists of 244 one- and two-bedroom units dedicated to affordable and workforce housing. Among these, 40 percent cater to low-income seniors, while the remainder is allocated to residents earning up to 120 percent of the area’s median income (AMI). The building is near full occupancy, according to CREI Holdings.

You may also like

Robinson Weeks Breaks Ground on 635,328 SF Industrial...

Landmark Properties Recapitalizes 1,364-Bed Student Housing Community Near...

IPA Brokers $16M Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping Center...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 141,246 SF Office Building...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $55.6M Sale of Tampa...

Seven New Tenants Join 92-Acre Fenton Development in...

Food City Affiliate Buys Land in Huntsville, Plans...

Rentyl Resorts to Develop 44-Room Boutique Hotel in...

KPMG Signs 13,044 SF Office Lease at Town...