CREI Holdings Secures $67M Loan for Affordable Housing Development in Metro Miami

SWEETWATER, FLA. — CREI Holdings has secured a $67 million construction loan for the development of Li’l Abner III, an affordable and workforce housing community in Sweetwater, roughly 15 miles outside of Miami. Centennial Bank provided the financing.

Upon completion, which is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026, the property will feature an eight-story building with 328 one- and two-bedroom apartments, with 40 percent of the residences reserved for households earning 80 percent of the area median income (AMI). Additionally, 40 percent of units will be designated for residents age 55 and older. Amenities at Li’l Abner III, which will be situated adjacent to Li’l Abner I and II, will include a fitness center, lounge, central courtyard and storage facilities.

Yuleisy Montalvo of Centennial Bank arranged the financing internally. Attorney Manny Diner represented CREI in the loan transaction, and attorney Richard Barbara represented Centennial Bank.