Monday, October 28, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwest

Cresa Acquires Pacific Program Management

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Chicago-based Cresa has acquired Pacific Program Management (PPM), a project management firm based in Seattle and serving North America. The multimillion-dollar merger integrates PPM’s 180 professionals into Cresa’s existing project management group, creating a team of 280 professionals across 35 markets throughout North America. PPM CEO Clark Lindsay will assume the role of managing principal and president of project management at Cresa, while Mark Wanic, Christy McFall and Sandra Yencho will assume key leadership positions.

PPM has expertise in portfolio program management, workplace consulting, capital project management and transition and relocation management. Lindsay founded PPM, then Lindsay & Associates, in 2009. The company serves owners, developers, investors and occupiers in the food and beverage, medical, life sciences, retail, e-commerce, gaming, entertainment, data center and technology industries.

Cresa’s project management division, which is tenant-focused, is an integrated service that functions both as a standalone and a complement to its transaction management and workplace strategy teams. The acquisition of PPM marks Cresa’s seventh purchase in the past two years.

You may also like

Colliers Brokers Sale of New 1 MSF Industrial...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $7M Sale of Shopping...

Midloch, Hempel Purchase 240-Unit Oscar Apartments in Sheboygan,...

Four-Story Woodspring Suites Hotel Opens Near Kansas City...

Gorman & Co. Completes 48-Unit Affordable Housing Community...

Dynamic Manufacturing Signs 79,532 SF Industrial Lease in...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 211,287 SF...

SRS Real Estate Brokers $8.3M Sale of New...

Waterton Buys 903 Peachtree Apartment Tower in Midtown...