Pictured is a rendering of the new facility for Power Grid Components in Locust Grove, Ga.
Cresa Arranges 250,041 SF Industrial Lease in Locust Grove, Georgia

by John Nelson

LOCUST GROVE, GA. — Cresa has arranged a 250,041-square-foot industrial lease at 3090 Highway 42 in Locust Grove, about 36 miles south of Atlanta. The tenant is Power Grid Components (PGC), a Blackstone portfolio company that manufactures and distributes advanced components for utility transmission and power distribution. The firm has locations in the Southeast, New York, the Midwest and Canada.

Michael Herz and Waite Buckley of Cresa’s New York City office, along with Tom Tindall and Brooks Morris of Cresa’s Atlanta office, represented PGC in the lease negotiations. The landlord was Granite REIT.

