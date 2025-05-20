Cresa Arranges Sale of 124,480 SF Office Building in North Houston

HOUSTON — Cresa has arranged the sale of a 124,480-square-foot office building in North Houston. The building sits on a 10-acre site at 785 Greens Parkway in the city’s Greenspoint neighborhood. According to LoopNet Inc., the building was originally constructed in 2002 and recently underwent capital improvements that upgraded select areas and systems, such as lighting and restrooms. Brandon Wuntch and Drew Altmann of Cresa represented the seller, GK Investments Group LLC, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Leva Patidar Samaj.