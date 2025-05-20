Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsOfficeTexas

Cresa Arranges Sale of 124,480 SF Office Building in North Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Cresa has arranged the sale of a 124,480-square-foot office building in North Houston. The building sits on a 10-acre site at 785 Greens Parkway in the city’s Greenspoint neighborhood. According to LoopNet Inc., the building was originally constructed in 2002 and recently underwent capital improvements that upgraded select areas and systems, such as lighting and restrooms. Brandon Wuntch and Drew Altmann of Cresa represented the seller, GK Investments Group LLC, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Leva Patidar Samaj.

You may also like

McGrath Real Estate Completes 400-Unit Multifamily Project in...

S3 Capital Provides $46.5M Construction Loan for Denton...

Stream Realty Partners Negotiates 94,931 SF Industrial Lease...

KDC Breaks Ground on 13,500 SF Headquarters, Training...

Metro Loft, DWREI Receive $720M in Financing for...

Joint Venture Buys 181,150 SF Shopping Center in...

PB Bell, PCCP Sell Zaterra Multifamily Property in...

Providence Property Group Buys Tropicana Apartments in Tucson,...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Two-Tenant Retail...