Cresa Brokers Sale-Leaseback of 58,000 SF Industrial Building in Franklin Park, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Clear Height Properties acquired the building, which is located at 11058 Addison Ave.

FRANKLIN PARK, ILL. — Cresa has brokered the sale-leaseback of a 58,000-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Franklin Park for an undisclosed price. The property at 11058 Addison Ave. features a clear height of 20 feet, five docks and parking for 50 cars. Ed Lowenbaum of Cresa represented the seller, ConCan II, an affiliated party to the tenant, Alliance Paper and Foodservice Equipment. Clear Height Properties was the buyer. Alliance Paper, which has occupied the building since 2002, signed a lease for roughly 55 percent of the building. The remainder of the facility will become vacant effective Monday, Aug. 1.

