HOUSTON — Cresa has brokered the sale of a 14.8-acre industrial development site in northwest Houston. The site is located on Becker Road near Waller-Tomball Road. Brandon Wuntch and Drew Altmann of Cresa represented the buyer, an entity doing business as Zermeno GTB LP, in the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The buyer tentatively expects to deliver an industrial facility on the site in 2025.